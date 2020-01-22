Promoters of proposed Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix release updated track map - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – The organizers of the planned Formula 1 race at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens have released an updated circuit that does not use Northwest 199th Street.

Tom Garfinkel, the vice chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, released the updated route maps on Tuesday on Twitter.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase the world of Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens. Below is a new track – world class races without 199th St and no races during school hours. We hope the County Commission will support our efforts to deliver this great global event to you! pic.twitter.com/VqF5AnPMJT

In the social media post, Garfinkel said that the organizers would not allow races on the premises during school hours.

The originally proposed racetrack was to use part of Northwest 199th Street for the race.

The event met with criticism and protest from local politicians such as Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III.

“I’m not trying to stop a race from coming to Miami-Dade County, but I know there are alternative locations,” Jordan said in November after the district commissioner vetoed Carlos Gimenez, Mayor of Miami-Dade County , had not overridden.

Despite the protests, the mayor believes the event will bring money to the region and directly hit some people who live near the stadium.

“If my veto had been overridden, the event could not have taken place in Miami Gardens and F1 said,” Well, if we can’t have it there, we won’t have it in Miami-Dade County. “Said Gimenez in November.

The organizers of the race are planning an appointment in May 2021 in the Formula 1 calendar.

If the proposed track is approved and added to the racing calendar, Miami will be the second new track to be introduced into the sport under the new Formula 1 owners Liberty Media.

A road circuit in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, the first track built under the new owner, will debut on the F1 schedule on April 5.

