The deal with three teams that sent former AL MVP Mookie Betts and bait starter David Price from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers has hit a major hurdle in recent days.

Specifically, Boston is demanding another top-flight prospect from the Minnesota Twins after checking the medications to shed prospect Brusdar Graterol.

The Twins have withdrawn against this and threaten to derail one of the largest transactions in recent MLB history.

There is now good news in this area. According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune, progress is being made to resolve the final details of the deal. Neal notes that Minnesota has agreed to add another prospect to the mix. The report indicates that it is not a top 10 prospect that Boston had previously demanded.

On the way to Spring Training this is an absolutely huge problem for both MLB and the three teams involved. It would also lead to another trade that sends Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling from the Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels.

Hopefully something will come to a head here soon.