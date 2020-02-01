Professor X of James McAvoy was almost in ‘The New Mutants’

The director of New Mutants Josh Boone has revealed that James XAvoy’s Professor X was almost in the film.

After considerable delays, rumors about new recordings and a realignment of the studio, Josh Boone’s The New Mutants arrives in theaters in April, two years after the original release date. Now that Disney is the shepherd of The New Mutants, they have given Josh Boone full control in his part of the film, making the horror film the last film in the X-Men Fox franchise. On the eve of the film’s release, ScreenRant revealed what they learned about the film’s set visit, which took place in 2017. Apocalypse timeline, with Professor X of James McAvoy ready to appear.

As the film developed further, it was decided that it would be best if Professor X of James McAvoy did not appear in the film. The reason that Professor X left James McAvoy was probably the difference between the horror roots of The New Mutants and the team-based superheroes in James XAvoy’s X-Men films. James McAvoy’s X-Men films rarely investigated the brutality and darkness of mutant suppression, so it makes sense that his professor X would not appear in The New Mutants. Josh Boone, director of The New Mutants, even explained how radically different his film is compared to Logan by Hugh Jackman, Deadpool by Ryan Reynolds and X-Men films by James McAvoy.

“It’s a funny man, they are so encouraged by Deadpool and Logan and they really allow us – I can’t believe they let us make this movie. If they knew all the things in this, I would still be” Know they how f-ck-up this movie is? ‘ “He even explained how the few scenes he had shown people at the time made them cry, asked himself if they were” going to cry people? “

From a logistical point of view, it is also hopeful to know that Professor X of James McAvoy will not appear in the film, because the character’s baggage would have really disrupted the new and exciting take that The New Mutants was looking for. The Professor X films by James McAvoy certainly started strong with, for example, X-Men: First Class, but they slowly became the laughing stock of the super hero genre with the recently released Dark Phoenix. Now that Fox’s X-Men movies are coming to an end, it’s best that James XAvoy’s Professor X isn’t there to see the end.

Here is the official summary for The New Mutants:

20th Century Fox presents in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment ‘The New Mutants’, an original horror thriller in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange events begin to occur, both their new mutant skills and their friendships will be tested as they fight to make it alive.

Directed by Josh Boone from a script he wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.

The new mutants will be released in cinemas on 3 April 2020.

Source: Screenrant

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe