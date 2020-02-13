Professor will not teach the rest of the semester after calling the police to a black student who would not move seats

A professor from Ball State University, the called the police, if a black student didn’t change places, he won’t be back to teach for the rest of the semester, the school said.

“The decision was made to ensure continuity in the curriculum, avoid unnecessary distractions and help our students meet their course expectations,” Kathy Wolf, university vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

Professor Shaheen Borna has been a member of the Ball State Faculty since 1983.

In January Borna called the police after a student refused to switch to another chair during his Marketing 310 class.

The student Sultan Benson told CNN He came to class and found that his usual place was filled. Borna suggested sitting back, which he did, Benson said.

When another student left about half an hour later In class, Borna asked Benson to ascend. Benson was already done, unpacking his things and charging his laptop, asking why he had to move. Then Benson said things were escalating.

“Either move your place or I’ll call the police,” Benson recalled Borna.

Two police officers on campus replied, and the video of the incident shows several students coming to Benson’s defense. Benson said he had left the classroom to speak to the police in the hallway.

Benson told CNN last month that he didn’t feel comfortable returning to Borna’s classroom and had Classes changed. He also said that he experienced increased fear and nightmares.

“I will automatically be scared and on guard,” he said then. “It shows me that you don’t care about my life.”

Immediately after the incident, the university said in a statement that it would use the situation to “learn and improve”.

“Whenever something like this happens on our campus, the university works to understand what happened and how we can improve based on what we learn,” said the school. “This includes talking to those involved and taking measures to prevent future situations.”

Borna apologized to the class and specifically to Benson via email in January. Borna wrote in both emails that he “mistreated” the situation.

“As a professor at Ball State University, I’m responsible for ensuring that you and all of my students have an excellent educational experience. I am sorry that my actions today did not help, ”says both emails.

CNN asked Borna for a comment at the time of the incident, but said he was asked not to speak to the media.