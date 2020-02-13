Professor will not learn the rest of the semester after calling police to Black Student who refused to change seats

Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A professor from Ball State University is not giving lessons for the rest of the semester after an incident in which he called the police about a black student who refused to change location, CNN reports.

Shaheen Borna, the professor in question, has been part of the school’s faculty since 1983.

“The decision was made to ensure continuity in the curriculum, to eliminate unnecessary distractions and to help our students fulfill the right course expectations,” Kathy Wolf, vice president of marketing and communications at the university, told CNN.

The incident took place in January, during the Borna Marketing 310 lesson.

Sultan Benson, the student, had only come to class to find his usual seat occupied. Borna told him to use an empty seat in the back, which told Benson CNN that he would gladly agree.

However, it went south for about half an hour when another student left. Borna asked Benson to come closer, but settled already, Benson asked why he had to move.

“Move your seat or I’ll call the police,” Borna said, Benson claimed.

Two police officers on campus showed up and Benson left the classroom to talk to them in the hall.

Although Borna eventually apologized to the class and Benson, via e-mail, the damage was done. Benson changed class, no longer comfortable to attend Borna’s.

“I automatically get scared and wary,” he told CNN last month. “That shows me that you don’t care about my life.”

TOPICS: News Ball State University racism in schools Shaheen Borna Sultan Benson