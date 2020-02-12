Professor of problems after claiming ‘OK, Boomer’ as offensive as N-Word

A professor from the University of Oklahoma is under attack after he has compared the N word with the social media term “OK, boomer.” Now the professor apologizes and the university is trying to carry out damage control.

According to the student newspaper of the university OU Daily, a Peter Gade, a professor of mass communication, spoke of journalism when he “summoned a student who said journalists should keep up with younger generations if they keep changing.”

Gade, who is white, claimed that the student’s comment was the equivalent of “Ok, boomer,” which is a viral meme of young people calling baby boomers for patronizing opinions. Gade took another step and said, “Calling someone a boomer is calling someone an n —–.”

Gade is also director of graduate studies for the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication and a chair of the Gaylord Family. Gaylord College is a unit of the University of Oklahoma.

Janae Reeves, who was one of the three African-Americans in the class, said, “It was shocking for everyone in that class because we weren’t concerned with race or discrimination or anything like that, or something historic for that matter. We had a normal class discussion like every Tuesday and Thursday. “

Reeves also said that she is uncomfortable returning to Gade’s class.

The OU Black Emergency Response Team wrote on Twitter yesterday: “We do not accept or accept this behavior from any member of the OU community, regardless of occupation or student status. This is not tolerated or accepted and we expect full action to be taken against the professor and the university. “

The university interim president, Joseph Harroz Jr., made a statement: “Although the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comments and choice of words are fundamentally offensive and wrong. The use of the most offensive word, by a person in an authoritative position, has hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond. “

Gade apologizes now and tells the university newspaper via email: “I realize that the word was harmful and soaked the racial divisions of our country, past and present. Use of the word is inappropriate in any – especially educational – environment. I “I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies. In the coming weeks I will strive to show you that I am an instructor and teacher who is trustworthy and respectful of everyone. Give me that chance.”

OU Daily reports Gaylord College and administrative leadership have met students and professor Gade. On Thursday, the entire class will “meet the Gaylord College leadership to raise concerns and talk about progress.”

