Professional sports fans could see stadiums running without money Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A faster flow to Arrowhead was the point behind an incentive that was started several years ago to buy online parking tickets in advance.

It is the same kind of logic that has prompted Century Link Field’s this week to keep going plastic and follow similar movements in cities such as Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

KCTV5 news stopped at the HyVee in Raytown, where Chiefs’ T-shirts, jackets, and carts are still standing before and in the middle of the championship to ask if Kansas City should consider the same. Some Chiefs fans thought it was a good idea.

“I think it would be a smart idea.”

“Working fast food, waiting for someone to get their money, a card is easier to drive through.”

“The lines are going to be long, but if it makes them faster, I am all for it.”

There have been local controversies in the past when restaurants or entertainment areas tried to go without cash, critics claiming to discriminate against people without a bank account.

But the stadiums that do this elsewhere have a solution. Kiosks that look like reverse cash machines. Instead of inserting a card and collecting cash, you insert cash and you get a prepaid card. You can use the remaining balance anywhere, just like a prepaid VISA card.

The Chiefs organization told KCTV5 News that they have already added some concession stands that are cashless to give fans the option. They say they follow trends and have interviewed fans.

The report from the team’s investigation was balanced. Completely cashless, they say, makes no sense for fans of Kansas City, at least not yet.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.