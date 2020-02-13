Pro-Trump generates more than $ 60 million in January

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-Trump groups raised more than $ 60 million in January and have more than $ 200 million on hand for this year’s general election, breaking fund-raising records on their way to a $ 1 billion cycle of this cycle to get.

The Republican National Commission and President Donald Trump’s campaign have raised more than $ 525 million since the beginning of 2019 together with two joint fund-raising committees. The RNC and the Trump campaign have provided the figures to The Associated Press. The January broadcast coincided with most of the Senate removal process, which resulted in the acquittal of the Republican President earlier this month.

RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel said: “We have already trained and activated 500,000 volunteers, and this record-breaking support helps us grow our base army even more.”

Trump’s campaign manager in 2020, Brad Parscale, said the “shameful trial of hoax and the primary trial of dumpster fire” contributed to the “record-breaking financial support” for Trump’s re-election.

“With President Trump’s performance, our massive data and ground operations and our strong fundraising,” said Parscale, “this campaign will not be stopped in 2020.”

The pro-Trump effort said it has received more than 1 million new digital and direct mail donors since Democrats in September 2019 did their best to accuse Trump. because of the scar it will leave its legacy.

The pull and money at hand of the Trump team were twice that of the campaign by former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee at the same point for his 2012 re-election.

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.