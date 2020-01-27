ORLANDO, FL – Green Bay Line Rider Za’Darius Smith quickly organized a tribute to Kobe Bryant minutes before the Pro Bowl.

NFL players have been hit hard by the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant

The players learned of Bryant’s death during the game

The AFC won 38-33 for its fourth consecutive Pro Bowl win

Smith and his NFC teammates learned of Bryant’s death while in the locker room, preparing for Sunday’s game for all NFL stars. Smith suggested the best way to pay tribute to the late NBA big was to emulate his fadeaway jumper after big projects.

So they did – repeatedly.

It was one of the many ways NFL players remember Bryant during the festive event, which the AFC won 38-33 for its fourth consecutive victory in Orlando.

“I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” Smith said in the closet hours later. “I don’t want to get emotional.”

The Detroit corner, Darius Slay, didn’t hurt his feelings. Slay grew up to idealize Bryant so much that he had a custom Hoodie Lakers made to warm up before NFL games. Slay has also met Bryant a few years back.

“It’s devastating,” Slay said with tears in his eyes. “There are no words you can say. I’m shocked. I just imagine he is growing up, he is a co-owner of the Lakers and having a future son I could make for next. It’s just shocking. I’m saying the words” Kobe is gone, ” it ‘s crazy.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash early Sunday near Calabasas, California, and news spread just before the game. He put a damper on the NFL game on the other side of the country.

Players were scouring cell phones for updates, all looking for information and answers.

“It shocks the whole closet,” said Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia defense. “No one thought it was true, but it was. It’s a sad day for sports. “

Smith, Slay and Shaq Barrett of Bay of Tampa came together after a second quarter sack and gave their first “Kobe J.” Even more NFC teammates performed the routine following a grumble in the third.

Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams highlighted the sky and put number 24 on his finger as a pop in Bryant’s jersey after falling to third.

Seattle general Russell Wilson led a prayer for Bryant and his family before the game.

The NFL also held a moment of silence for Bryant with a 2-minute warning in the first half, showing the image of a retired NBA star on the scoreboard announcing his death at the age of 41.

Several types remove their helmets during breaks. Others took a knee and prayed. Friends broke the silence, shouting “Ko-be! Ko-be!”

“I felt bad,” said Chicago security’s Eddie Jackson. “It’s sad. I don’t know how it feels to lose a man and a child, so I don’t understand what the family is going through. It must be difficult.”

Aside from Bryant’s specials, the annual NFL All-Star Game went as expected. There were big games everywhere and few faced anywhere. The teams combined for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The game of the day was Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt’s 82-yard fumble return in the fourth. Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell hit Travis Frederick of Dallas and threw Kirk Cousins ​​into a fourth goal from 9. Campbell dished the ball, which Watt dug and left the other way untouched to put AFC 38-27. .

The NFC had the opportunity to gather late and try to take advantage of a new rule that allows the team to retain possession by facing a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. The cousins ​​threw a deep ball that Baltimore County Count Thomas discovered.

Campbell was named AFC defensive player. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP.

The winners won $ 70,000 each. The losers got $ 35,000 per share.

Jackson threw for 185 yards and two flights. It also threw a spy. Houston’s Deshaun Watson threw for 148 yards, with a touchdown and a touchdown.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill linked up with Jacksonville’s DJ Chark for a 60-day score, in which officials chose not to dismiss him after touching two defenders.

Wilson has given the NFC its starting point in New Orleans, General Drew Brees, who plans to retire. Brees said this week that he would take some time before deciding his future.

The cousins, Brees and Wilson threw TD passes for the NFC, which also allowed Ezekiel Elliott and Adams to throw. Eliot was removed. Adams added two TD receptions.

The NFC top scorer was Cox who drew 61 yards to score. Minnesota’s Harrison Smith crossed a pass from Watson on the 3-yard line and returned it to 39 before boxing to Cox, who took the rest of the time.

No one tried to tackle the Cox 310kg. Denver receiver Courtland Sutton has hit the ball for the last 20 yards.

“I’m glad no one tried to stop me,” Cox said. “It was fun. I was looking for someone to put the ball in, though. I was a guarantee. Take this thing out of my hands.”

