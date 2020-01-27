Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Sunday started with the football world preparing for an otherwise meaningless Pro Bowl in Orlando.

There was also news that the great NBA and sports legend Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 after a helicopter accident in southern California.

It goes without saying that the exhibition game in Florida has become even less important. Those present paid tribute to Kobe, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

That included defending the NFC with extreme respect from Mr. Bryant by celebrating his patented throwback after a sack.

Kobe’s life and in many ways his death have surpassed the world of basketball. He was (and still is) an icon in the sports world and in the United States.

Even those who practice a different sport have understood the importance of Kobe’s life and career for countless young people who grew up with the NBA champion.

The players in Orlando reminded us of this to a great extent.