LAKE BUENA VISTA – A number of Pro Bowlers are going to pay.

And not just the relative pocket change ($ 35,000 or $ 70,000) that comes with competing in the annual NFL All-Star Game in Orlando.

About a dozen Pro Bowl players are pending free agents, including the NFL’s passer-by and the league’s top soccer player and the league’s top walker in 2019.

They have been politically correct all week, insisting they want to stay with their current teams. But the reality is some of them will surely be elsewhere next season, making the Pro Bowl their final game in these helmets.

Here’s a look at the highlights of Sunday’s Pro Bowl:

Sharq Barrett: After five walks in Denver, Barrett signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers and led the NFL and broke the single-season franchise record with 19 ½ sacks.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end, but I’m sure I’m going to be where I need to be, which I think is Tampa,” Barrett said.

Drew Brees, General, New Orleans: The NFL leader in back yards (77,416) and touchdowns (547) was non-binding for 2020, but said “they are saints or nothing”.

“I don’t want to rush anything,” Brees added. “I have a process to go through. I’m going to separate myself from the game, spend some time with my family and see where I am.”

Derrick Henry, who ran back, Tennessee: Owned the NFL in walks (1,540) and rushed (16) and played a central role in the Titans’ playoff wins in New England and Baltimore. He brought 64 times for 377 yards and a touchdown in those games.

Austin Hooper, tight end, Atlanta: After a career year with the Falcons in which he caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns, Hooper will be one of the agency’s most demanding tight ends.

“My whole attitude is that it will end up the way it was supposed to,” Hooper said. “I did my part, I ended up here in the Pro Bowl. If the organization wants me, they will offer me. … From now on, I just enjoy what could be my last Falcon game down here in the Pro Bowl.”

Matt Judon, linebacker, Baltimore: After climbing 54 runs, 9 ½ sacks and four forced fumbles, Judon will be one of the top walkers on the market.

“It’s a process you can’t stress,” said Judon, who has 28 ½ sacks in four seasons. “I don’t think there will really be any negative from this situation. Everything will be positive, and yet he gets it out, he will do it. And I think I will be happy on the other hand.”

Andrus Peat, guard, New Orleans: He played for the fifth year in 2019 and was a pro Bowl substitute for the second consecutive year. But he still has to play a full season, losing 15 games in five years.

Matthew Slater, New England special teams ace: The 34-year-old Slater made his eighth Pro Bowl this year and hopes to end his career with the Patriots. It’s been 12 seasons with New England.

“I’ve expressed publicly and privately to remain a Patriot for the rest of my career, and I certainly still feel that way,” Slater said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback, Tennessee: Replaced by Marcus Mariota in October and helped the Titans make the AFC title game. He finished with 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 regular season games. He added five TD passes and one pick in three starts after the start. Tennessee could use the franchise and transition labels to retain Tannehill and Henry.

“I’d like to go back,” Tannehill said. “I love the organization and the team, but at the same time we have to come to an agreement.”

Marshall Janta, Guard, Baltimore: He is not a free agent, but is considering retiring after 13 years with the Ravens. He has one year left on his contract, which will pay him $ 7 million in 2020.

“I’m still processing and doing all these things,” Yanda said. “I enjoy the time out here with my family and we’ll see what happens.”

The Pro Bowl itself is also a free agent. The NFL maintained its All-Star event in Orlando for the fourth year, but there were speculations that a new host city might be on the horizon.

Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium and Los Angeles SoFi Stage open this year. Both multi-billion dollar venues should be able to handle the weekly needs of the Pro Bowl.

“Vegas; Wooooooo-weeee,” Earl Thomas said. “He would definitely work in Las Vegas. That would be great. That would be a great motivation.”