Pro Bowl 2020: Russell Wilson relies on AFC in the 38:33 loss from NFC

Pro Bowl 2020 is over and the off-season has officially begun for the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff, as well as for Russell Wilson and Shaquill Griffin.

Wilson, who had relinquished his starting position to Drew Brees, went to the upcoming free agent Amari Cooper with 5/11 for 79 yards and a touchdown pass. Not surprisingly, Von Miller immediately put him under pressure and released him in the Pro Bowl.

Green Bay Packers’ defensive end, Za’Darius Smith, also revealed that it was Wilson who brought the NFC team together before the game to pray for Kobe Bryant and his family after the news became known that the NBA – Legend killed in a helicopter crash in California. During the game, it was reported that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the dead.

Griffin, who replaced injured New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, was rewarded with three tackles and almost defended a pass from Andre Roberts, but John Harbaugh successfully turned an incomplete pass into a touchdown for the AFC. This has undoubtedly been Shaquill’s best season so far, and although he’s joined as a substitute, his path is that of a man who could very soon form an all-pro team.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Pete Carroll experimented with the 4th and 15th onside kick alternative. Kirk Cousins ​​fell back from his 25, threw a deep ball in double cover and was picked up by Earl Thomas III. The AFC ran out of clock to maintain the 38-33 win.

Bobby Wagner didn’t play because of a knee injury, but it is the Pro Bowl so no one loses sleep.

Finally Brian Schottenheimer chose 45 passes for 4 runs, in case you are wondering.