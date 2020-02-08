Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, saying his teaching is needed for the hour

Lucknow: Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Sunday that 14th-century Saint Ravidas dreamed of a society where there is no discrimination based on caste and religion, and everyone should work to fulfill it.

At a position in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, she urged the public to bring the teachings of the saint to the masses.

“He (Sant Ravidas) had dreamed of a society where there is no discrimination and where every person is respected. You must all convey his teachings to the masses, especially at a time when there is so much violence and hatred in his lessons. need of the hour, “said Priyanka Gandhi.

“Sant Ravidas said in his teachings that Ram and Rahim are one. We are all part of one god. We must learn from his teachings,” she said.

Before attending the post, the congress leader offered prayers to the Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir and also participated in “langar” (community lunch).

She arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a day-long visit to participate in Ravidas Jayanti programs, and was greeted by senior Uttar Pradesh congress leaders, including President of Ajay Kumar Lallu, and other party workers.

State Congress President Lallu said that Sant Ravidas’ teaching for establishing a society based on equality and brotherhood is relevant even today.

Ravidas is a saint from the 14th century and is revered in Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism. He was born in Varanasi and was a leading figure in the Bhakti movement.

Sant Ravidas left a great legacy and a cult from the 21st century called Ravidassia follows his teachings.

