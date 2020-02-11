Priyanka Gandhi meets the wounded in Azamgarh Anti-CAA protest tomorrow

Lucknow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra General Secretary will visit the injured on Wednesday during the anti-CAA protest in Azamgarh.

The protesters, including women, in the area around Bilariyaganj in Azamgarh were injured after the police personnel allegedly hit them. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Azamgarh has been confirmed by congressman chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The general secretary of the AICC is also expected to handle about 10 farmers ‘meetings in the state to emphasize farmers’ problems. The exact dates and locations, however, have yet to be confirmed, but according to sources, a farmers’ rally is expected to take place on February 23 in the Basti district.

In the meantime, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also received a notification to the government of Uttar Pradesh. This is days after congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had approached NHRC with police brutality complaints against anti-CAA protesters in the state. The NHRC has given a six-week period for replying to the notification to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

According to the information, during the anti-CAA protests in Bilariyaganj in Azamgarh, the police had to resort to tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, injuring some female protesters. Some of the protesters claimed that it was the police who started throwing stones together with the attack on lathi while hurling abuses at the demonstrators. However, police officers had denied all allegations.

SHO Bilariyaganj, Manoj Kumar Singh, who spoke to the media about this, said: “Some tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd when they started pelting stones at the police. There was no lathi charge against the protesters. Those injured are due to shedding stones on the part of the demonstrator. ”

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed at Bilariyaganj Police Station against the 35 identified and hundreds of unidentified protesters under sections 124-A, 147, 153-A, 504, 307, 120-B and CLA Act. A reward of 25,000 rupees has also been announced for three people accused of riots.

On the contrary, the protesters had claimed that it was the police who started shooting stones and then resorted to an attack on the boys and men who were present on the spot. According to information, a woman had sustained head injury, but was declared out of danger by the doctors.

