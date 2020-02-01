Priyanka Chopra’s mother is glad that her daughter’s Grammys dress has caused controversy. This is why!

Priyanka Chopra was the victim of much criticism when he attended the Grammy last week. The star became the target of Internet users when she appeared on the red carpet in a Ralph and Russo dress that featured an exaggeratedly sunk neckline. While the Quantico star radiated radiance and confidence, I was very ashamed and tripped over her choice of ensemble. PeeCee, however, remained unrestricted by hate. Echoing her feelings, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared that she was glad that the controversy over Priyanka’s dress happened in the first place. And his reason was something any mother would give!

Madhu said: “I loved the dress. She showed me the sample before using it, I thought it was a bit risky, but she took it well and was one of the best dressed. I’m happy about that. “On the uproar that followed, Madhu added:” I’m glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms, as long as she isn’t hurting or hurting anyone. It is your body that can do what you want and also has a beautiful one. I sent him a saying that says “It’s my life”. Whose life is I live, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everyone should follow. “

Madhu said the internet trolls slammed shut. Trolls are anonymous people who hide behind computers. They have no joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention for the bad things they say. They don’t want to say bad things, but they attract attention. I don’t give the trollers a lot of weight. “When considering his Grammys outfit, Priyanka said:” When I decide to wear an outfit, I’m not someone who is really nervous because when I go out the door, I’m very sure. I’m not going unless I’m super confident. “He continued,” so, as much as people think it would be difficult to handle, they found this amazing tulle the same color as my skin tone and kept the dress together with that one. Therefore, it cannot even be seen in the images, but in no way would it have happened if they had not had that. It was like a network.

