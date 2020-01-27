Priyanka Chopra's False Fashion at the Grammy Awards

Priyanka Chopra has made waves, not only in Bollywood but around the world; and rightly so. The actress has become a global icon and also a force to be reckoned with. She is one of the most talked about celebrities in Hollywood and has made her mark in the industry. She made headlines when she linked with American singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and recently attended the Golden Globe Awards. The starlet is an avid social media user and often uses her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her life with her fans and followers.

Priyanka Chopra’s sense of style has also become the subject of discussion in the city, as she is known for her daring clothing looks and experimental outfits. To say that his style has evolved over time would be an understatement. While Priyanka Chopra often lets heads turn, she made an appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she certainly let heads turn, but for all the wrong reasons.

For the prestigious awards ceremony, Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a white Ralph & Russo dress which featured a long train and walked the red carpet hand in hand with her husband, Nick Jonas. The train was adorned with a floral print and the rest of the dress was adorned with intricate embroidery, diamond-encrusted pieces and fringed sleeves. The focal point of her outfit, however, was the plunging neck line that went down all along her navy and showed her belly piercing. Really not a good look in our books.

Priyanka Chopra had her hair styled elegantly and straight and parted to the side. She accessorized with lots of diamond rings, subtle makeup for smoky eyes and a pink pout. She accessed her Instagram account and shared a series of photos from the night, including one with Nick Jonas and one with the Jonas Brothers and their wives. Throughout the night, actress Barfi was seated next to Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. More than a fashion statement, we think Priyanka Chopra has made a fashion faux pas.

