What the JoBros has to do! Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas had the best reaction to the Jonas Brothers Grammys 2020 performance, and we didn’t stop screaming. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took the stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th, and their wives couldn’t help but troll.

The performance started with the band performing their song “Five More Minutes” for the first time at the Grammys. The Jonas Brothers dressed in black and gold then went to the main stage, where they sang their current single “What a Man Goa Do”. (When they went from stage to stage, Kevin even gave his wife a sweet kiss.) During the performance, the cameras panned to the brothers’ women, who were re-creating their Grammys choreography. Clips of the moment showed Priyanka laughing as she danced with her hands on her seat, causing Danielle to do the same. Just a little bit of fun! As the fans may recall, the choreography was from the music video “What a Man Gotta Do”, in which the band and their background dancers snapped their hands.

The Jonas Brothers, who had split up six years later in 2013, were nominated for a category at the 2020 Grammys: Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for their song “Sucker”. The women from JoBros presented the music video for “Sucker” and What a man you have to do. So we’re really convinced that they make their music a family affair.

The last time the Jonas Brothers were nominated for a Grammy was in 2009 when they were named best new artist against Adele, Duffy, Lady Antebellum and Jazmine Sullivan. As you may have guessed, the JoBros lost to Adele. Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers teased Ellen DeGeneres on the Ellen DeGeneres show that they had a “surprise” for fans during their Grammys appearance.

“We have a very special performance ahead of us. We don’t want to give anything away, but we play the new song that just came out and then we do something else that I don’t think anyone will expect, “said Nick.” A teaser. “

Joe joked that the Kardashians were the surprise after the Jonas Brothers faked a Keeping With the Kardashians fight between Kim and Khloé on TikTok. “With the Kardashians,” said Joe. “They didn’t call us back, but we hope it will work out on its own.”

Kevin married Danielle in December 2009. It took almost a decade for the next JoBro to decide. Nick married Priyanka in India in December 2018. Joe last married. He married Sophie in May 2019 in Las Vegas. To further reactions from the Jonas women!