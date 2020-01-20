Priyanka Chopra takes off our blues in her latest look

Priyanka Chopra launched the new year with a fashionable start. She rang New Years Eve with her husband, Nick Jonas, by her side and was seen making some style statements on the streets of New York. Priyanka Chopra had a great year in 2019 and we are sure that 2020 too will be memorable. The actress is one of the most followed celebrities in Hollywood and has become a force to be reckoned with. She often makes the headlines and always makes waves in the industry.

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as she headed towards the city for Umang 2020. As always, she let her head spin and was all smiles for the flaps who were ready to take her pictures as she left the terminal. As Priyanka Chopra walked towards the red carpet of the prestigious event, she certainly dropped her jaws and carried all of our bruises in a magnificent blue sari.

Actress Isn’t It Romantic was dressed in a silk sari from the fashion house Ekaya in collaboration with Masaba Gupta. The royal blue sari had silver screen-printed patterns everywhere with a pretty border all around the palu. The sari was paired with a sleeveless blouse and matching blue bracelets and silver earrings that gave her outfit a traditional look. The actress had her hair topped with loose waves on the beach and with minimal makeup, the starlet was certainly a class apart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, in which she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in roles key. The film directed by Shonali Bose was released on October 11, 2019. She is now preparing for an Amazon series, called Citadel, in which she will play alongside Richard Madden.

