If there is a group of boys that has made its mark in the past year, it is none other than the Jonas Brothers. The three brothers, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, who make up The Jonas Brothers, have been on a roll since they made a return to the chain after an interruption of almost 6 years in 2019. Their Happiness Begins Tour took off on a good note, they performed in sold-out auditoriums and dropped a few sick beats; and have been at the top of the charts since then. And now the next few weeks will see them take to the Grammy’s stage where they will perform their best.

And now Priyanka Chopra, who is an avid social media user, has accessed her Instagram account to share a first look at Jonas Brothers’ new single, What A Man Gotta Do. The video shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in action as Nick Jonas sings the last song. The couple can be seen in matching oversized shirts and can be seen dancing and playing at home. Nick Jonas adds a cool factor to his look with a pair of dark sunglasses. “OUT NOW #WhatAManGottaDoVideo @nickjonas @jonasbrothers”, she wrote in the caption of the article.

A day earlier, Nick Jonas shared two articles in which he teased the new song. While one post is a small snippet of the video, the second shows a still image of the video he captioned, “It is risky and I am the business.” In the video, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra can be seen sharing a laugh. The official Jonas Brothers account also shared a similar photo, this time of Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, and she is holding a cat. You can watch the video here:

[NODE: MEDIA_EMBED_0]

.