Termination of Kobe Bryant: Actress Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to famous basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at Grammys. The annual ceremony doesn’t just focus on music because news broke out on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The news came shocking to everyone and people went to their social media site to express their condolences to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant’s Demise: Priyanka Chopra pays special tribute to late basketball star at Grammys

Many attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the NBA legend, including Bill Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.

An Indian actress has designed a nail for the moment with number 24, which is written on the index finger, writes eonline.com.

This number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers 20 years before he retired in 2016.

“RIP Mamba,” Priyanka shared in the Instagram story with a purple emoji heart, along with a picture of her tribute.

While participating in the Grammys program in 2020, she walked hand in hand with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

She wore the usual Ralph & Russo design with a neckline and cuts with diamonds, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

“The guy,” she shared on Instagram, with her photos and her beau striking a pose hours before they set out for action.

The couple walked up the red carpet with the brothers Jonas and their husbands. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all attended a star event.

