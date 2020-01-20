Priyanka Chopra or Nora Fatehi? Who rocked the powder blue power suit

The power suits, matching and coordinating sets all had a major highlight last year and the fashion predictions for the coming year suggest that they are fine here to stay in 2020. Not just a power suit is the perfect set for the days you can. Don’t decide what to wear, but they are a statement garment that can take you from day to night instantly. They can be dressed for dinner or an evening, or for casual shopping with the girls. A number of celebrities have been spotted wearing a power suit in the past few weeks, and we’re looking at how two fashionistas styled the look.

Priyanka Chopra, who is no stranger to the fashion world, is currently supporting her husband, Nick Jonas, as the last track on their album released this week. She went to Instagram to tease the new clip and fans gagged actress Barfi as she appears in the clip. Priyanka Chopra has become a force to be reckoned with and often serves as a major style inspiration every time she goes out. Her sense of style has evolved from her beginnings in the industry and lets heads spin with each look she wears.

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at Mumbai airport when she returned to India for work and of course the triggers couldn’t keep her eyes on her. The starlet was spotted in a sky-blue pantsuit that featured an oversized blazer that she wore over a pristine white t-shirt. The blazer was paired with a pair of matching high-waisted pants and she had the buttoned blazer to give it some structure. Bajirao Mastani’s actress completed her look with a pair of cream, square-toed boots and dark sunglasses. With straight hair parted in the middle and fluffed on each side and minimal makeup, the starlet made a major fashion statement and served certain airport style goals.

Nora Fathehi quickly began to gain recognition in Bollywood and was immersed in the promotions of her next film Street Dancer 3D in which she will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan. She was recently spotted at an event where she was promoting the film for which she was wearing a powder blue pantsuit. Styled by the famous stylist Maneka Harisinghani, Nora Fatehi certainly carried our blues in her look.

The Canadian dancer and singer wore an oversized blue blazer that had structured shoulders under which she wore an impeccable white crop top. The blazer was left open and showed its toned belly. The blazer was paired with a pair of matching white pants and heels and she completed her look with delicate silver jewelry and hoops. She chose to comb her hair in a messy knot and leave loose strands on her forehead. After decoding the two looks, we didn’t know how much a powder blue suit could really look. While Nora Fatehi has kept her chic and classic look, while Priyanka Chopra has added loads of sass to her look with her white boots and dark sunglasses. Overall, we think Priyanka Chopra’s look was a winner in our books.

