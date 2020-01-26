Priyanka Chopra at the service watches the pre-Grammy party

As always, the year started with the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, this being the 77th. This prestigious awards ceremony has been organized each year to honor the best of the American film and television fraternity. The awards ceremony took place earlier this month at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Priyanka Chopra’s look at the Golden Globe Awards was one of the most anticipated looks of the event. And Pee Cee certainly didn’t disappoint. Although she can sometimes think outside the box when it comes to red carpet looks, this time she was a real winner in our books. The star of Isn’t It Romantic adorned the red carpet with a gum-pink Cristina Ottaviano number that featured strapless sleeves and a short train. The tight dress showed off her toned physique and she styled her glamorous look with a vintage Hollywood style hairstyle. She completed her look with pink makeup and a deep berry lip, Bulgari jewelry and a million dollar smile.

Priyanka Chopra at the Pre-Grammy Bash

Now, as we approach the biggest Music Awards tonight, many celebrities brought their A-Game last night to the Pre-Grammy party. One of them being the world icon of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra.

The actress stunned in a Nicolas Jehbran silk dress and looked like a million dollars. Priyanka was stylized by famous Hollywood stylist Mimi Cuttrell. The tight dress had a plunging line and an elaborate trail. The makeup of the old Miss World was soft with beach waves. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will then be seen with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden in Citadel.

.