Priyanka Chopra and the five times she played the urban style game

Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood celebrity who had a great year in 2019. The actress has come a long way and has most certainly made her mark in the industry with her hard work and dedication. Her efforts and talents as a stellar actress have led her to become a global icon. She is recognized for her work in films such as The Sky Is Pink, Bajirao Mastani and Barfi among others and has also become one of the most photographed celebrities in Hollywood. She leaves no stones unturned to leave a mark and lets heads turn every time she comes out.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in The Sky Is Pink, which marked her return to Bollywood after a brief three-year hiatus. She made headlines with her pop singer husband Nick Jonas when they got married in 2018 and left everyone tied to their extravagant marriage. Photos and videos of their great Indian wedding have circulated on social networks and the couple has been inseparable ever since. They have been serving important couple goals lately and recently celebrated their first birthday.

If you are a Priyanka Chopra fan, you would have noticed her style transformation over the years. She has now become a global style icon and serves major style goals every time she goes out. Priyanka Chopra has been seen sporting a myriad of styles and versatile looks and her bold clothing choices have been taken into account internationally. As Priyanka Chopra continues to get caught on the streets of New York, we are bringing together five of her best street style moments from the past year.

1. Color blocking done right

Priyanka Chopra

This must be one of our favorite looks sported by Priyanka Chopra. She was wearing a close-fitting bubblegum pink skirt that fell just below her knees. Actress Bajirao Mastani paired the skirt with a contrasting fuchsia pink turtleneck sweater. Priyanka Chopra accessorized with a delicate straw bag and her million dollar smile. For her hair, Priyanka Chopra chose to keep it straight and left open while being parted in the middle. She opted for pink makeup with subtle eye makeup and a bright pink lip. This marks a change from the usual dark lip that the actress normally opts for. With its color block in focus, Priyanka Chopra certainly wins this look.

2. Dress

Priyanka Chopra

Power suits had a major moment in 2019 and stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have done justice to the trend. There have been a number of times the starlet has rocked a power suit, but this one in particular has caught our eye. Priyanka Chopra wore a gray check suit which she paired with a contrasting gray turtle collar. The starlet sported this look on the way to New York. The power suit was completed with a pair of baby pink boots and had her hair tied in a bun while being parted in the middle. She completed her look with a pair of specifications and, as always, turned heads.

3. Printed coords

Priyanka Chopra

We particularly appreciated the look of Priyanka Chopra on this beautiful sunny day and it should be mentioned that Pee Cee is quite a fan of matching separate and coordinated sets. This is one of our favorites. Priyanka sported a blue and white print set that included a pretty top and a pair of matching shorts. The top has feminine bare shoulders and balloon sleeves. Matching shorts are a perfect way to beat the summer heat and the actress of Padmaavat associated her look with white strappy heels and a white bucket bag. Priyanka Chopra accessorized with a straw hat (because UV protection of course) and dark sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Masala! approved!

4. Double denim

Priyanka Chopra

When in doubt, double denim will take you far and Priyanka Chopra’s look is proof! Actress Isn’t It Romantic was spotted wearing a loose-fitting belted denim jacket. She paired the jacket with a matching denim skirt and the look associated with both a chic and casual outfit for a day walking your dog. Priyanka Chopra paired her double denim ensemble with a pair of yellow plexiglass heeled shoes, a beige tote bag and her iconic dark sunglasses. She was spotted with her husband Nick Jonas while they were walking their dog.

5. Winter heater

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to the streets of New York in a chic winter outfit and we want to steal the look! Actress Bajirao Mastani was dressed in a dog-tooth print outfit that included a flared skirt and a matching jacket. She paired the matching coordinates with a black turtleneck and shiny black boots. For her hair and makeup, Priyanka Chopra kept her hair tied with loose strands falling on her face. She opted for a subtle evening makeup that of course comes with its natural glow. This look is a real winner and the actress serves major winter style goals. It seems that Priyanka Chopra has a chic winter clothing up to a T!

After having rounded off these looks, we can note that the style of Priyanka Chopra has evolved over the years and we are looking for big starlet fashion moments in 2020.

.