Ajida Devgn Maidaan got on the headlines once more when speculation began that Keerthy Suresh came out of the movie, became viral. It is said that the actor Family Man Priyamani replaced it in the film and while the producers do not confirm it, the actress seems to have confirmed it.

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Priyamani revealed that in December 2019 she was approached by Boney Kapoor and had a brief role. She also revealed that she would start filming by the end of January.

She said, “Mr. Boney Kapoor approached the film in December. I met director Amit at Boneyji’s office. He told me the essence of the story and briefly commented on my role. The way Amit was telling the character pulled me in and I just couldn’t say no. I’ll start shooting at my portions by the end of January. “

To believe the news, Keerthy joined to play the mother, but the actress looks too young to play, which led to her leaving.

Maidaan was directed by Amit Sharma known for his film Badhaai Ho. The film is a sports biographical film based on the iconic victory of the Indian football team at the Asian Games in 1962 in Jakarta. Ajay Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached the team and led him to many victories.

