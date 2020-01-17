Private documents reveal what Wall Street really thinks about Elizabeth Warren - Mother Jones

A major bank that once sharply criticized Elizabeth Warren warns Wall Street investors of their possible presidency. Warren’s corporate tax plan would “directly affect corporate earnings,” according to a statement distributed by the bank. Her nine-point aptitude test for international trading partners – which requires an obligation to protect religious freedom and labor rights – would disrupt global supply chains, and she suggested that a 2 percent tax on personal assets of more than $ 50 million be levied.

These are some of the conclusions drawn by the research arm of Barclays, a powerful London banking and financial services company. According to one of the documents, the series of five reports entitled “# DemNomination2020” is intended to provide insights into “market-changing guidelines from this nomination cycle”. The reports systematically analyze Warren’s plans – nearly 50 at the time of publication – based on US credit, local and stock markets, and provide an accurate assessment of how much Warren could achieve without Congress’s help. Barclays prepared the reports in October and November for its paying customers – institutional investors such as commercial banks, hedge funds and insurance companies.

“Given Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA )’s policies, which she describes as” major structural change “and” economic patriotism “, her quantitatively more liberal voting results, and her steady growth in survey and betting markets,” the first report explains. “Investors and companies in various asset classes and regions have taken note of this and raised questions.” The reports coincided with Warren’s surge in national surveys in the fall. Support for Warren has declined since then, but Barclays has not released a similar analysis of its democratic opponents’ proposals, according to a source familiar with the bank’s offerings. Barclays states in one of the documents that Bernie Sanders’ liberal record also “raises questions from investors and companies,” but that “Warren is definitely the focus.”

Mother Jones and other outlets have reported pieces of Barclays research, but a more comprehensive description of the memos has not been released previously. The bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Barclays’ overwhelming conclusion that a Warren presidency would be bad news for financial titans and many large corporations is consistent with the Massachusetts Senator’s message. During the campaign, she published a series of proposals aimed at strengthening the economy and “holding Wall Street to account.” The strategy triggered alarm bells on Wall Street and was met with outrage from members of the billionaire class, including former Goldman Sachs, CEO Lloyd Blankfein, hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and money manager Ron Baron. For his part, Warren indulged in criticism.

I am Elizabeth Warren and I agree with this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

As the first meetings and primaries drew closer, Warren has markedly shortened some of her hottest rhetoric on this front, focusing instead on arguing that she is the candidate best able to unite and excite the party , However, their promise to bypass Congress and adopt key agenda items through executive powers has played a key role in their final argument. On Tuesday, Warren gave the most recent example of this when she announced that an executive decree would free 95 percent of borrowers from student loans.

The Barclays researchers warned about this in their October report on Warren’s impact on the credit industry. Settling student debt, she wrote, would create a “significant business risk” for companies in which the “net interest margin derived from student loan assets” is “a significant portion of the income.” Warren is unlikely to be Losing Sleep Over: Last year she referred to Navient – a student loan service provider that Barclays considered one of the most vulnerable according to her plan – as “fraudsters”.

The Barclays reports set out a number of similar doomsday scenarios for other sectors loathed by liberal activists. Closing tax loopholes, as Warren suggests, would “likely limit” the size of the private equity industry – an industry that Warren calls “legalized looting” because of the way it buys and restructures companies. The ban on fracking would be “broadly negative” for energy companies. The households that are subject to Warren property tax would probably have to finance it by reducing their wealth. Warren’s plans to liquidate big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google would adversely affect the performance of these companies. Erodes the value of the companies to which they belong. “And as Mother Jones reported last year, Barclays predicts that Swiss banks, which often serve as offshore ports for the ultra-high-income, will suffer to a large extent from the fact that their customers are” the segment in the middle of Senator Warren’s crosshairs “.

Barclays researchers also warn that Warren, who has often imposed stricter penalties for corporate law violations, may choose regulators that “increase the financial burden on companies accused of criminal and civil offenses.” When Warren wrote a Washington Post advising the bank “to improve their bottom line by taking money away from everyone else” during the Libor scandal, an international price-fixing system in which banks manipulated their interest rates they increase their profits and perceptions of creditworthiness. “Real accountability would mean prosecuting traders and bank employees who violated federal laws and prosecuting executives who knew what they were up to,” argued Warren at the time. “It would mean forcing executives to pay back excessive compensation based on padded profits.”

But the real obsession with Barclays research is about how much Warren could do without Congress’s help. One of the memos said, “Senator Warren could advance her agenda by empowering or restricting the actions of regulators and departments.” In addition to pledging to reduce student debt, Barclays emphasizes her ability to provide oil and gas leases for federal states to end unilaterally and to dictate the terms of international trade. “As the current US government trade war with China shows, the US president has wide-ranging powers to carry out trade policies,” said a memo. “(W) If the proposals are challenged by Congress, Senator Warren will likely be able to implement a significant part of her trade agenda.”

These graphs from Barclays’ report on the impact of a Warren presidency on US credit markets show which of its proposals could be implemented by executive action and which sectors and companies would be affected.

Barclays ResearchBarclays Research

Despite all the considerations of what Warren would mean for big business, the Barclays researchers find that Warren’s plans also offer real opportunities for certain industries and consumers. “The market seems to be taking the view that Senator Warren’s political ideology would have a unified negative impact on US business,” a report said. “In our opinion, this is too simple.” If Warren could successfully wind up large banks, for example, it would benefit smaller regional banks that have suffered from the increasing consolidation of the industry. Companies that produce electric vehicles like Tesla would benefit from their quest for zero-emission cars by 2030, even if companies that make traditional combustion engines suffer. And their proposed increase in minimum wages would increase the spending of working-class Americans – or, as the reports describe, “lower-income groups who have a strong propensity to consume their disposable income” – which could be a boon for Retailers and car dealers.

But of course that’s Warren’s point. “The government could help the economy grow, create opportunities, support small businesses and entrepreneurship,” she said last month in an economic speech at St. Anselm College, New Hampshire. “But instead we have a government that only works for those at the top.”