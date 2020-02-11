Prithvi Shaw leaves after leaving

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who were injured, Virat Kohli, who scored big goals later, and KL Rahul, who later came out in order, neutralized India’s traditional ODI strength without the hard work of New Zealand.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal only temporarily showed brilliant moments and didn’t repeat the kind of starts the Indians got used to from the start.

India could also try to experiment a little before the test series. Rahul, Shaw, Iyer, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not take part in the voluntary training on Monday.

squad:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishab Shivam Dube.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.