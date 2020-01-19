Prithvi Shaw hits hundreds, excites selectors before NZ tests

Prithvi Shaw smashed a 100-ball 150 in India’s 12-point victory over New Zealand XI in the second training game on Sunday, returning from injury in a way that matched the hype around from him.

In preparation for a return to the Indian senior team, 20-year-old Shaw hit 22 ovens and two sixes in his shot at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

Shaw’s move will certainly excite the selectors as they choose the team for the Test series in New Zealand.

The first test will begin on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second game is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on February 29.

Beating first, India A was all out for an impressive 372 in 49.2 before restricting the home team to 360 for six to record their second tour win.

Shaw had been in sparkling contact since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on day one of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka shortened his run, excluding him from the first game drive from India A. here.

Mayank Agarwal (32) and Shaw sewed an 89-point opening stand, but the first was fired by stimulator Andrew Hazeldine.

Skipper Shubman Gill (24), Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Ishan Kishan (14) alongside Shaw maintained the scoreboard, helping India reach 241 in 31 overs.

After the dismissal of Shaw at the start of the 35th, the versatile Vijay Shankar marked his authority with a 41-ball 58.

Chasing 373, New Zealand suffered a heavy blow with opener Katene Clarke (1) starting in the second. Josh Clarkson (14) quickly followed, leaving the struggling home team at 2-27.

Opener Jack Boyle (130) and Finn Allen (87) kept New Zealand in the fight before the hosts ran out of overs.

For India, the Ishan Porel middle arm stimulator (2/39) and the Krunal Pandya spinner (2/50) each seized two wickets.

After recovering from his injury, Shaw immediately set his sights on his immediate goals, with a nice shot.

Shaw injured his left shoulder while trying to save a rollover during the Karnataka game at the Bandra Kurla Complex. India A won the first training match by 92 points.

