Print this ultra-diesel Pikachu in 3D to shock your enemies into their graves

Technology has good uses, bad uses, and stupid uses. A good use is the spectacular 3D printed paper towel holder Super Mario Bros. 1-1. A pleasingly silly use of technology is 3D printing this muscular Pikachu bodybuilder statue, a certified ultra diesel Goliath that can punch a hole in your gut without trying. It is absurd, terrible and wonderful. Look at your new Pokémon god born from internet memes.

If you want to create your own god of death, the muscular Pikachu idol, you’re in luck. All the files and information you need to print your own statue with a 3D printer are available online. You can make it the heart of your home, right in the middle of the living room. Alternatively, you can put it on the windowsill and it works like a 200-pound pit bull to keep all intruders away from home. The muscular Pikachu statue knows no mercy.

Strangely enough, this is not the only thing we reported on last year. In August we looked at an incredibly jacked up (and real) Dragon Quest cosplayer who cosplayed as Robbin ’Ood’. If you need high training goals or just want to dream romantic of someone, you should take a look at this guy.

Anyway, let us know: Would you like to own an incredibly muscular Pikachu statue?

(Source / via / via)