Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up for “distance” because they are both busy with film projects in different countries.

“They only shoot on two different continents, and it’s a question of distance. There is no bad blood at all and they have great respect for each other, ”said the consecrated woman, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

For this reason, Split actress was Princess Switch 2 Vanessa Hudgens and Beau Austin Butler

31-year-old actress is currently filming her new next Princess Switch 2.

While Butler appears to be busy producing the upcoming biologist Elvis Presley of Baz Luhrmann, in which he plays a major role.

Although the couples are “yet divided”, the second source said they were planning “to find out what would happen” and could meet again after the schedule was re-aligned.

“They have such a history and deep connection that they can find their way to each other. Right now she felt she had to go and be free and see if she really wanted it, ”said source E! News.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!