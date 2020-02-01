Princess Love says that she and Ray J are not ‘together’ now

It seems that there are problems in paradise Ray J and Princess Love…again.

While participating in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Friday, Princess Love, 35, revealed that she and Ray J, 39, were divorced. When a fan asked if the couple were still together, Princess replied: “Not now … At this moment we are only focused on the children.”

The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” pair, which shares 1-year-old daughter Melody and newborn son Epik, has had a fair share of ups and downs. The most recent drama went back in November when a then-pregnant princess claimed that Ray J had left her and Melody “stranded” in Las Vegas while he went to a strip club.

The former model and the rapper continued to comment on social media, with accusations both left and right. Then Ray J appeared in December “The Wendy Williams Show” to set the record right and gave an update on the status of the couple’s relationship.

After Ray J had confessed his love for his wife and daughter, Wendy brought up the alleged incident. “Look, that’s not how it happened,” he replied. “I would never leave my baby and my wife. I would die before leaving them on the side of the road.”

“They were at the hotel and she found that stranded,” he continued. “But look, she’s right, I’m not even going to defend it. Honey, I was wrong. You were right.”

Despite the drama, it seemed that Ray and Princess Love had worked things out because they were both together for Epik’s baby shower on December 21 and his birth on December 30, per HollywoodLife.

Last month, Ray J shared photos from the birth of their son. “God is really great! @Princesslove you are truly a blessing!” he endorsed the post. “Looking at what you have experienced to get our children is something that words cannot express.”

“I’m so proud of you,” he added. “Thanks for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! – Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD.”

