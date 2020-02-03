Prince William shares “frustration” about lack of diversity during Baftas speech

The Duke of Cambridge emphasized the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry while giving a speech in the Baftas, and expressed his “frustration” that it still needs to be improved “in this time.”
During the award ceremony last night, which took place in the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William film producer Kathleen Kennedy presented the Bafta Fellowship Award.
Introducing Kennedy, the Duke – who holds the position of President of Bafta – said that Bafta is making a strong effort to “ensure that everyone has opportunities.”
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
“Both here in the UK and in many other countries around the world we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnic groups who enrich our lives through movies, “the royal said during his address.
“But in 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we are again talking about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the industry and in the allocation process – that simply cannot be right at this time.”
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/38
Joaquin Phoenix
REUTERS
2/38
Scarlett Johansson
FATHER
3/38
Saoirse Ronan
FATHER
4/38
Florence Pugh
FATHER
5/38
Al Pacino
REUTERS
6/38
Renee Zellweger
FATHER
7/38
Olivia Colman
FATHER
8/38
Charlize Theron
EPA
9/38
Daisy Ridley
EPA
10/38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
11/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
12/38
Taron Egerton
AFP via Getty Images
13/38
Daniel Kaluuya
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
14/38
Margot Robbie
FATHER
15/38
Emilia Clarke
FATHER
16/38
Rooney Mara
FATHER
17/38
Robert de Niro
FATHER
18/38
John Boyega
REUTERS
19/38
Rebel Wilson
AFP via Getty Images
20/38
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
EPA
21/38
Greta Gerwig
AFP via Getty Images
22/38
Alice Eve
FATHER
23/38
Ella Balinska
AFP via Getty Images
24/38
Naomi Ackie
AFP via Getty Images
25/38
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant
REUTERS
26/38
Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho
AFP via Getty Images
27/38
Zoe Kravitz
AFP via Getty Images
28/38
Lily-Rose Depp
FATHER
29/38
Gillian Anderson
AFP via Getty Images
30/38
Jessie Buckley
REUTERS
31/38
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
FATHER
32/38
Naomie Harris
REUTERS
33/38
Alex Wolff
FATHER
34/38
Laura Dern
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
35/38
Graham Norton
EPA
36/38
Micheal Ward
REUTERS
37/38
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
38/38
Taika Waititi
EPA
1/38
Joaquin Phoenix
REUTERS
2/38
Scarlett Johansson
FATHER
3/38
Saoirse Ronan
FATHER
4/38
Florence Pugh
FATHER
5/38
Al Pacino
REUTERS
6/38
Renee Zellweger
FATHER
7/38
Olivia Colman
FATHER
8/38
Charlize Theron
EPA
9/38
Daisy Ridley
EPA
10/38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
11/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
12/38
Taron Egerton
AFP via Getty Images
13/38
Daniel Kaluuya
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
14/38
Margot Robbie
FATHER
15/38
Emilia Clarke
FATHER
16/38
Rooney Mara
FATHER
17/38
Robert de Niro
FATHER
18/38
John Boyega
REUTERS
19/38
Rebel Wilson
AFP via Getty Images
20/38
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
EPA
21/38
Greta Gerwig
AFP via Getty Images
22/38
Alice Eve
FATHER
23/38
Ella Balinska
AFP via Getty Images
24/38
Naomi Ackie
AFP via Getty Images
25/38
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant
REUTERS
26/38
Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho
AFP via Getty Images
27/38
Zoe Kravitz
AFP via Getty Images
28/38
Lily-Rose Depp
FATHER
29/38
Gillian Anderson
AFP via Getty Images
30/38
Jessie Buckley
REUTERS
31/38
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
FATHER
32/38
Naomie Harris
REUTERS
33/38
Alex Wolff
FATHER
34/38
Laura Dern
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
35/38
Graham Norton
EPA
36/38
Micheal Ward
REUTERS
37/38
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
38/38
Taika Waititi
EPA
Prince William said that Lady Pippa Harris, president of Bafta, and Amanda Berry, CEO of the organization, share his “frustration” and “continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported.”
“Bafta takes this issue seriously and has launched a full and thorough evaluation of the entire awarding process following this year’s nominations to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone,” he said.
view more
The duke added jokes that he wasn’t sure if he should feel “proud or somewhat alarmed” about the number of actors who won Baftas in the last 10 years for playing members of the royal family.
Later during the evening, Prince William was introduced to all the Bafta winners.
Joaquin Phoenix, who won the protagonist Bafta for his performance in Joker, thanked the duke for his speech.
Phoenix also used his time on stage to make a statement about the lack of diversity during this year’s award season, and said he was “ashamed” of the completely white-working nominations.
Prince William speaks with Joaquin Phoenix on the Baftas (Getty Images)
“We really have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism,” the actor said. “I think it is the duty of the people who have created and perpetuated a suppression system and have profited to dismantle it … so that is our job.”
The Duchess of Cambridge advocated sustainability during the award ceremony and wore a gold-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress that she had worn before.
Click here to view all the best-dressed guests of the star-studded event.
.