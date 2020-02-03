Prince William shares “frustration” about lack of diversity during Baftas speech

The Duke of Cambridge emphasized the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry while giving a speech in the Baftas, and expressed his “frustration” that it still needs to be improved “in this time.”

During the award ceremony last night, which took place in the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William film producer Kathleen Kennedy presented the Bafta Fellowship Award.

Introducing Kennedy, the Duke – who holds the position of President of Bafta – said that Bafta is making a strong effort to “ensure that everyone has opportunities.”

“Both here in the UK and in many other countries around the world we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnic groups who enrich our lives through movies, “the royal said during his address.

“But in 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we are again talking about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the industry and in the allocation process – that simply cannot be right at this time.”

Prince William said that Lady Pippa Harris, president of Bafta, and Amanda Berry, CEO of the organization, share his “frustration” and “continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported.”

“Bafta takes this issue seriously and has launched a full and thorough evaluation of the entire awarding process following this year’s nominations to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone,” he said.

The duke added jokes that he wasn’t sure if he should feel “proud or somewhat alarmed” about the number of actors who won Baftas in the last 10 years for playing members of the royal family.

Later during the evening, Prince William was introduced to all the Bafta winners.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the protagonist Bafta for his performance in Joker, thanked the duke for his speech.

Phoenix also used his time on stage to make a statement about the lack of diversity during this year’s award season, and said he was “ashamed” of the completely white-working nominations.

Prince William speaks with Joaquin Phoenix on the Baftas (Getty Images)

“We really have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism,” the actor said. “I think it is the duty of the people who have created and perpetuated a suppression system and have profited to dismantle it … so that is our job.”

The Duchess of Cambridge advocated sustainability during the award ceremony and wore a gold-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress that she had worn before.

.