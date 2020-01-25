Prince Harry may step down, but Prince William is stepping up!

As you probably know by now, Meghan Markle and Harry bid farewell to their “Royal Highness” titles to lead a “financially independent” lifestyle and split their time between North America and the U.K.

But business as usual for future king and Kate Middleton, who continue to carry out their roles in the midst of Megxit. Now, the father of three is adding another title to his name after an announcement’s Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. Meet the new Chief High Commissioner in the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

So what does the length of that title mean? The 37-year-old is now her grandmother’s reporter at the Church of Scotland, a role formerly held by her uncles Prince Andrew at Prince Edward, Aunt Princess Anne, and father Prince Charles. In this new position, he will attend events, perform ceremonial duties and other adventures on behalf of the 93-year-old.

On each family website, there are several other things William is also responsible for:

“The Chief High Commissioner makes opening and closing addresses to the General Assembly and reports to Her Majesty on its proceedings. For the duration of the General Assembly, the Sovereign has given the High Commissioner permission to reside in the Palace. of Holyroodhouse and, during this time, His Grace receives a Guard of Honor, a 21-Gun Salute and the keys to the City of Edinburgh.It is also the case for the High Commissioner to invite distinguished guests to remain in the Palace, and offer hospitality to the Commissioners in the Assembly and to those who have contributed to the public life in Scotland. “

Not to speculate, but could it be a role that Harry holds? Each of the Queen’s children has taken the position at least once, so it makes sense that each of the grandchildren – or at least the siblings – would do the same. We are not likely to know …

So how exactly is the father of three handling all of this? He expressed his feelings in a speech on January 15:

“Sometimes trying to understand people is OK to have these challenges. We just have to deal with them and we have to move on rather than just get stuck in paralysis and pretend that it’s not going to happen.”

Hopefully William’s new position takes some stress away from his grandmother !!

