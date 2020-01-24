Prince Harry at Prince William may no longer be feuding, but that doesn’t mean the historical uprising that Megxit is sitting well with the older king!

According to the king’s expert Katie Nicholl, in fact, William and wife Kate Middleton was “still feeling” from Harry and Meghan MarkleThe decision to step down as senior royals, and is still “approaching the terms of reality” of the Sussexes’ decision.

Talking about Duke of Sussex’s ongoing relationship with Cambridges, a Entertainment Tonight commentator said:

“I think the severity of the incident has had a huge impact on his brother, on his hard work … … Both are still on the news, knowing the truth of this situation.”

We do not doubt it!

As fans know, William held his first solo reception at Buckingham palace earlier this week, as his brother flew to Canada to join Meghan Queen Elizabeth at Prince Charles the deal ended with their departure from the royal family.

A statement about Harry and Meg’s new role was explained:

“Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer employed members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their willingness to pay Sovereign Grant spending for Frogmore repairs Cottage, which will remain their family home in the UK. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangement. There is a well-established independent process to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

The younger Duke confirmed the news on Sunday night, saying he “takes faith” in turning away from his life as a member of the royal family for “a more peaceful life,” because “there really is no other choice.”

Fortunately, despite the apparent shock at his little brother’s decision, William said he would fix his relationship with Harry shortly before the 35-year-old left to join Meg and baby Archie Harrison in Canada. A senior source previously disagreed with The Sun that the Windsor brothers had a lot of peace talks before Harry left, because they either knew it would be the same or would never fix their relationship.

Insider reports:

“They decided to get rid of all the toxic people who were moving around to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers … Since Harry was permanently moving, there was a realization if they didn’t put things together. now, they never were. Of course there were serious differences of opinion but the warmth of the family returned. And they were sad that they were going away. “

Awww. Good thing Harry and Meg are just a private jet ride!

