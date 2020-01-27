Prince Usher's tribute confuses Grammy viewers with FKA twigs

Usher left the audience scratching his head (Image: Getty Images)

Usher had the privilege of honoring the Prince late music icon at the Grammys 2020 this year, but viewers were not completely convinced by his performance.

The U Remind singer took me on stage at the Staples Center on Sunday night (January 26) to perform during a tribute to the Purple Rain legend, Prince, who died in 2016 at age 57.

The drummer of Prince, Sheila E, and the twigs of the British singer FKA joined Usher on stage.

However, it was not enough to impress viewers who were confused about why Usher was chosen over other singers, and confused about why FKA twigs did not sing.

‘I love Usher what I do. But, law, this is a tribute to the Prince and my expectations are HIGH, “said one viewer, while another simply stated:” Usher this is not all. “

“Usher is not qualified for a tribute to the Prince,” said another savagely.

A viewer suggested: “Could they have chosen ANYONE to cover the prince and chose USHER ???? HUH ??”

FKA Twigs was great, erm, support (Image: Rex Features)

“Usher just stop … nobody can do Prince but Prince,” another one was enraged.

Touching the line a bit, one intervened: “Usher is fine, but Miguel would have killed this tribute to the Prince!”, While another said: “I’m not sure how I feel about Usher doing all the tribute to the Prince, but at least Sheila E was there. ‘

FKA twigs momentarily joined Usher on stage for a sensual dance and showed their pole dance skills.

But many were confused about why the singer was not allowed, well, to sing.

I love Usher, I do.

But Lawd, this is a tribute to the Prince and my expectations are HIGH.

Usher doesn’t have the reach or charisma for the prince … pic.twitter.com/zXfwIm3QYe

Isn’t FKA Twigs singer? Why is she being reduced to a background dancer in this tribute #Prince? #GRAMMYs

“FKA Twigs has never been used less effectively,” said a disgruntled spectator.

“Imagine making the decision not to let FKA Twigs sing anything,” said another singer fan.

One joked: “FKA twigs on the pole waiting for Usher to give him the microphone,” while another said, “So you’re telling me that FKA Twigs is here to be a backup dancer for USHER?”

However, not everyone was against the tribute with a comment: “Usher is killing this tribute to Prince,” while another added: “Seeing Usher move makes me feel somehow. Loving the prince tribute.”

