At that moment Prince Harry at Meghan Markle made their historic announcement about stepping down from their positions at the Royal, the family was quite clear in a state of turmoil.

Right away Queen Elizabeth II it was called an emergency meeting, and the feeling that many got from everything we heard was an incredible situation.

For one, the Duke and Duchess reported the announcement without the knowledge – or the blessing – of His Majesty, something all but confirmed in his unique statement of response! Prince Charles in particular has been described as “vivid” in both the decision and the implementation of the ambush style. And of course the rift between Harry and Prince William has been well-documented, so that the outbreak does not have cooled things.

Related: Harry At Wills’ Feud Over ??

However, now that it’s all over we’ve said the whole ordeal was really chill. Um what ??

Yep, a new Royal source tells ET:

“The discussions are very friendly and constructive because the common goal is as clear as the desire to reach a successful conclusion. Everyone is pleased.”

After all the bedlam, did they just sit back and respectfully have tea and discuss public funding options? Hmm, we’re not sure we’ll buy that. We can’t help but wonder if the Royals are trying to put out the PR fire once and for all.

But who knows, maybe they keep calm and move on and actually sit behind closed doors for a week laughing and talking about Canadian exchange rates.

Oh, about the loons, let’s talk about how Harry and Meghan will make money. We know from the Queen’s public statement over the weekend that the couple will no longer be able to raise any public funds, but business opportunities are plentiful. However, this new source is rebutting a huge piece of news on that front:

“[Harry and Meghan] currently have no commercial agreements have been signed or in the pipeline. The spirit of this agreement allowed them to pursue financial freedom but they made it clear that everything they were doing would continue to preserve Her Majesty’s values. “

Huh ?! What about Meghan’s voiceover deal Disney?! Are they saying it’s not concrete yet? By saying no “to the pipeline” they seem to be rejecting the story. But we knew from our own eyes Harry was judging that Bob Iger himself returned to the Lion King premiere last Summer.

This insider has confirmed a tidbit – this deal will be considered after one year:

“There is scope for the family to evaluate how it works in one year.”

Hmm. What do you think about the new information inside? Is it a record correction? Or are you trying to sell a shiny, happy version of what we all watch?

[Photo via WENN / Avalon.]