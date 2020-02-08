Prince Harry ‘with therapy about the death of Princess Diana’

Prince Harry revealed that he is in therapy to cope with the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry has reportedly had therapy to overcome the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex commented on his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami, according to the New York Post.

It was his first public appearance since he and his wife Meghan decided to leave the royal family and uproot to Canada.

A source said: “Harry talked about mental health and how he has been in therapy in recent years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. “He told about the consequences of his childhood and that he spoke to a mental health professional.”

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997 (Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library)

The 35-year-old also spoke of the decision to distance himself from the royal duties of the front line, with a source telling the publication that he does not regret the move “because he wants to protect his family.”

Harry admitted it had been difficult and said he did not want Meghan and their son Archie “to experience what he did as a child.”

The speech is not the first time the prince has spoken of the death of his mother, who was killed after a car accident in 1997 in Paris.

In 2017, he started looking for counseling after two years of “total chaos,” caused by two decades of “not thinking” about the death of Diana.

Last year, both Meghan and he said media research had an impact on their mental health in a candid documentary for ITV.

Meghan was also present at the JP Morgan event, where she reportedly spoke about her love for Harry.

Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton in September 1995 Photo: WireImage)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly flew in a private jet to give a keynote speech to the investment company and possibly earn £ 400,000 in one day.

The Alternative Investment Summit was attended by a large number of billionaires who listened to views on investing in urban America, education and prison reform.

It was the first public appearance of Harry and Meghan since their move to give up on royal duties to lead a financially independent life in North America.

They were thought to have been taken on a JP Morgan plane from Vancouver, Canada before talking to the bank’s private event on Thursday night at 1 Hotel in South Beach, Miami, Florida.

Harry talked about mental health at a JP Morgan event Photo: UK Press)

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the couple’s flight arrangements.

It is not known how much the pair would have earned, but CEO of New York-based 5W Public Relations told MailOnline that the pair could have earned a whopping $ 500,000 (£ 387,800) and $ 1 million (£ 775,600).

He added: “You could imagine they had flown from Canada to Miami in private, had a hotel suite and had a hair and makeup artist, which could cost $ 100,000 to $ 250,000 in costs.

“Harry and Meghan are the best paid speakers in the business market. I wouldn’t be shocked if they earned more than $ 1 million. “Their earning capacity can be unlimited during the course of the year.”