Prince Harry no need to speak to let the whole world know how he feels about Megxit!

Possibly pulling a motion that we usually see from a Bieber or KarJenner, the Duke of Sussex has shared some posts with his Stories on Instagram as if it contained a message – or was it, dare we say, shade? – potential response to his royal family drama.

More than a week after the 35-year-old and the Duchess Meghan Markle announcing their plans to break away from the British monarchy, Harry made his first public appearance on 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw for men, women, and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

While the release alone was pretty drama free, Harry raised eyebrows by deciding on soundtrack footage from the event on Rock Roses‘This song is the One – containing a bit of lyrics!

On the track, the band sings about “leaving the country” and burning “the town where I was born,” which is somewhat pointed out not to mention Harry and Meg’s plans to leave the UK and work to be “financially independent” in Canada.

What do you think? Listen to the track (below).

As we reported, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Prince Charles recently had a meeting about the situation with Harry. The 93-year-old king publicly announced the matter on Monday, and said in a statement:

“My family and I are very supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would rather have them remain full-time Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand what they want. to live a more independent life as a family while still being an integral part of my family. “

Her Majesty also revealed that Harry and Meg “clearly do not want to be trusted with public funding in their new life” (which is good news, seeing as the public does NOT want to pay) and the family has “agreed that there will be a transition period in which Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

Despite the friendly public statement, it was said that Charles and William were not pleased with Harry’s decisions, with insiders saying Will would say the action was “selfish.” But Harry and Meg remain unafraid: an insider told Us Weekly the couple is “not having any second thoughts.”

Sounds like it, based on Harry’s latest playlist.

