Prince Harry says he has no choice but to step back when he breaks the silence

Prince Harry said that in a moving speech that evening, Britain will always be his home and the place he loves.

But he said he had “no choice” other than leaving the country for North America.

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London at an event for his charity Sentebale.

He wasted no time dealing with the problems that have kept him and Meghan busy since they announced they were parting from the royal family almost two weeks ago.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can – not as a prince or duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen growing up in the past 35 years – but with a clearer perspective.” , the king began.

“Great Britain is my home and a place that I love. It will never change.

“I grew up with so many of you and saw how you greeted Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life.

“Diana’s second son was finally stopped, hooray!”

Harry went on to explain how his and Meghan’s decision to leave The Firm had made her “very sad.”

“I also know that you have got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as me,” he continued.

“And she does and she is the same woman I fell in love with.

“We both do everything we can to fly the flag and to proudly carry out our tasks for this country.

“When Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve.

“For these reasons it makes me very sad that this has happened.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign is not an easy decision. It was so many months of discussions after so many years of challenges.

“And I know I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option when it came to that.

“What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

Harry said he hoped the plans would help him live a “more peaceful” life.

He continued: “When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing.

“They have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force and I hope that one day our collective mutual support can be stronger because it is so much bigger than just us.”

The prince also revealed how Archie saw snow for the first time and thought it was ‘damn brilliant’.

He also took the opportunity to praise his grandmother, the queen.

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months,” enthused the Prince.

“I will continue to be the same man who honors his country and dedicates his life to supporting issues that are so important to me, charities and military communities.

“Together you gave me an education in life. And this role taught me more about what is right and just than I could ever have imagined.

“We’re making a leap in confidence – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

