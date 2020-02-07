Prince Harry reveals that he is in therapy and says he has left the royal family to protect his son Archie

Prince Harry has talked about leaving the royal family and revealed that he is in therapy during a speech, according to reports.

The former royal was introduced by Gayle King at the JPMorgan-sponsored Alternative Investment Summit in Miami, Florida, according to the New York Post.

A source told the newspaper: “Harry talked about mental health and how he has been in therapy in recent years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

“He told about the consequences of his childhood and that he spoke to a mental health professional.

“Harry has also touched Megxit and said it has been very difficult for him and Meghan, but he does not regret their decision to resign as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie continue what he did as a child. “

Meghan also reportedly addressed the crowd at the summit – the couple’s first joint public appearance since retiring as senior members of the royal family – where, according to the source, she briefly expressed her love for her husband.

This is not the first time that Prince Harry has discussed his decision to seek mental health treatment.

