LONDON (AP) – Prince Harry aimed at the journalists who had broken up his life since his birth because he regretted having to resign from his royal duties.

In a personal speech related to his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 when she was being followed by paparazzi, Harry said on Sunday that he had “no choice” but to resign so that he and his wife, Meghan, could seek a more peaceful life.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing,” said Harry at a dinner in London for Sentebale, his Africa-based charity that helps HIV-positive youth. “You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And I hope that one day our collective support for each other can be stronger because it is so much bigger than just for us. “

The comments were Harry’s first public statements since Saturday night, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the conditions under which the prince and his wife will give up most of the royal duties, give up public funding, and try to become financially independent. The couple are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while living in England near Windsor Castle.

Meghan has already returned to Canada, where the couple had a Christmas break with their 8-month-old son Archie. Harry, 35, continued his royal role on Monday, attending an investment summit between Britain and Africa in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It was not clear when Harry would come to Canada with Meghan, Archie and the couple’s dogs or where in the country they wanted to live. The couple spent Christmas time on Vancouver Island and Meghan worked as an actress in Toronto for seven years to shoot the TV series “Suits”.

The Queen’s statement stated that the agreement reached after the crisis talks between the top royals and their employees was a “constructive and supportive path forward”.

But Harry’s speech made it clear that the couple had not had a desire to be able to perform some royal duties while still becoming independent.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible, ”he said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harry and Meghan will no longer use the “Royal Highness” title this spring – even though they will keep it formally – or receive public funding for their work. They will no longer represent the Queen and Harry will have to give up his military appointments, including his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The terms represent a stronger break with the monarchy than Harry and Meghan had imagined when they announced on Instagram that they were planning to step down from royal duties.

Harry said, “It makes me very sad that it happened.”

The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option as far as that was concerned, ”he said.

Harry has made no secret of his contempt for British tabloid media in the past when he and Meghan filed lawsuits against press offices last fall. At the time, Harry gave an interview drawing parallels between his wife’s treatment and the media hype that contributed to his mother’s death.

Harry praised his grandmother, the queen and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in the past few months. He described the decision to change jobs as well as the continent as “a leap in confidence” and hoped that the move would enable him and his family to live a “more peaceful life”.

Harry opened his speech on Sunday stating that many in the audience watched him grow up and said he wanted them to “hear the truth from me as much as I can, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry. “

He formulated the decision for Meghan and Archie as his own. During his presentation, he spoke of both and told the audience that the eight-month-old Archie had seen snow for the first time a few days ago and “thought it was damn brilliant”.

He then turned to his relationship with the Queen and other members of his family.

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother – my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months,” he said.

