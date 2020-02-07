Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keynote speakers at South Beach event

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose South Florida to make their first public appearance since they separated from the royal family.

According to the New York Post, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keynote speakers at a JPMorgan event Thursday night at 1 Hotel in South Beach.

It is not clear how much they received to attend, but the couple announced that their goal was to become financially independent after announcing last month that they were stepping back as senior members of the British monarchy.

A source told the Daily Mail that Harry was talking about his mother and dealing with her loss.

Local 10 news reporter Ian Margol was told that there was extra security at the hotel and local law enforcement officers were told that the couple would only be there a short time before they arrived.

According to sources, the couple left shortly after the speech.

Does this mean they will stay in South Florida for the weekend?

“We do not comment on their private schedule,” a spokeswoman for the couple told the Post.

According to page six, Harry and Meghan were staying at the Palm Beach mansion of Meghan’s friend and tennis champion Serena Williams during their visit to South Florida.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.