Prince Harry just wants what’s best for Meghan and their son

Prince Harry Image: Getty

The daddy fish of Finding Nemo, Mufasa of The Lion King, Liam Neeson taken in, Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Hemsworth from Instagram – these are really great dads (their real counterparts, maybe not so many). Of course they are usually fictional and two out of five are literally cartoon characters, but it is virtually impossible to look at this collection of paternal figures and not immediately recognize the tangible love for their children.

I am also blessed with a wonderful father, but sometimes I even wonder if I would ever be imprisoned by a diver and forced to live in an artificial microcosm of my actual house being tortured by a maniacal redhead chief, my father the East Atlantic stream, fighting sharks and riding in the esophagus of a bird next to a fish that sounds like Ellen DeGeneres just to save me? I would like to think yes, but sometimes I still don’t know for sure.

A child who never has to doubt the effort that his father would make to protect them is Archie Mountbatten–Windsor, the son of Prince Harry, who (for the time being) went all the way to Canada to do what is best for his family.

During a speech on Thursday, Harry spoke about the decision he and his wife are making Meghan Markle have moved to live a more peaceful life. “He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to experience what he did as a child,” said someone who was present for his speech.

The event was the first joint public appearance of Harry and Meghan together since they announced in January that they would relinquish their royal duties and took place in South Beach, Miami. This was probably because they wanted a party in the city where the heat is on all night, on the beach until dawn, but maybe it’s just because it’s cold in Canada and they were looking for warmer weather.

Anyway, Archie is lucky to have both Harry and Meghan as parents, both of whom have had to deal with more family drama in public interest than is even imaginable. Harry is very open about the trauma he suffered after his mother’s death, Princess Diana, and has said frankly that he wants to protect his family from reliving that experience. This seems to be a very big step in the right direction. (People)

In other royal news it seems that if Meghan’s rumors about vacancies at Disney, Netflix or otherwise come through, she can always open an Etsy store to support her and Harry’s ambitions financially independent of the crown.

According to Justine Harman, a former editor at Elle and the current presenter of the podcast The Baron of Botox, before Meghan was royal, she had visited Elle’s offices and offered to be the calligrapher for Harman’s wedding.

“I was talking about my wedding, and she was so sweet and excited for me and she said,” Do you have someone doing the calligraphy for the wedding day? “, Harman said. She did not do that at the time, but in the end Markle did not play the role. Offering favors and not following? Royals, they are just like us!

Harman thinks it may have been the work of an agent who convinced Markle not to meet her offer, although four years later when the two met again, they remembered their speech and asked about the wedding. Maybe things just got lost in the shuffle.

I would imagine that calligraphy would have been useful if I lived in a castle, but that is only because I really have no clear understanding of what royal life actually is like. Now that she lives outside of England, she may perhaps pick up lettering again as a hobby, or perhaps even as a career. If one day she decides to open Markles markers on Etsy, I would like to be number one. (Page six)

Clear communication can be difficult, especially if you feel that people do not understand what you are saying. Cindy CrawfordThe son Presley Gerber is apparently tired of explaining himself, and as a way out, when he feels that people don’t get it, he just has to point at his face.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-B8R7CT-pQ9G&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-B8R7CT-pQ9G" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Ta ta Tatum , Jenna Dewan finally changes her last name (Us Weekly)

, finally changes her last name (Us Weekly) Drake spent the night at Imaan Hamman , But what I really want to know is what’s in his Chanel weekend bag (Bossip)

spent the night at , But what I really want to know is what’s in his Chanel weekend bag (Bossip) Phillip Schofield came out, welcome to the family their! (E-news)

came out, welcome to the family their! (E-news) Vanessa Bryant announced the memorial for Kobe and Gigi (TMZ)

.