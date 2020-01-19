Prince Harry said “there was no other option” than to withdraw from royal duties in a speech at a private charity dinner.

The Duke of Sussex told the guests at the Sentebale event Sunday night why he and his wife Meghan Markle had made the decision.

“Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve,” he said.

“For those reasons, I am very sad that I have come to this.

“The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something I made lightly.

“It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges and I know I didn’t always do it well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option.”

