Prince Harry speaking!

On Sunday night, during a charity event for her non-profit outfit So cool, the 35-year-old prince spoke publicly and directly to people about his decision with the wife Meghan Markle to go out to the royal family. And in his remarks, Harry explained how difficult the whole situation was, in many different ways.

While out on a night organized to support the mental health and well-being of HIV-infected children, Harry opened his comments by answering the big questions in the room. The redheaded (before-to-be-former) royal said (below):

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you have heard or perhaps read in the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince , or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched growing up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective.The UK is my home and a place that I love. I have the support of so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life. Diana’s been hit, hurray! “

And he goes on from there, adding:

“I also know that you have known me for many years to trust that the woman I choose as my wife upholds the same values ​​as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I love. We both do all the best to fly the flag and carry out our duties for this country proudly.When Meghan and I were married, we were delighted, we hoped, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, I bring so much. The decision I made for my wife and I turned away, not one was made lightly. It took months of talking after so many years of challenges, and I know I didn’t always get it right. , but until this happens, there’s really no other choice. What I want to clarify is that we’re not walking, and we’re definitely not going away from you. “

Harry even explained how his family dynamic would continue from here.

Harry and Meghan have made headlines worldwide for the past few weeks.

He added:

“Our hope is to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that is not possible. I accepted it. I knew it would not change who I was. or how honest I am. But I hope to help you understand what is going on, that I can withdraw my family from everyone I meet, to take a step toward what I hope can be a more peaceful life. in this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and queen. When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been looking for me, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is that one day our collective support for each other may be stronger because it is bigger than just us. It is our privilege to serve you, and be we will continue to live a life of service. “

Very beautiful! And love the references to Princess Diana…

Finally, the Prince added more about Queen Elizabeth and his respect for her and the crown, saying:

“I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my leader, and I am deeply grateful to her and my remaining family, for the support that Meghan and I have shown over the last few months. I will continue to be the same person who loves her. a country that loved and dedicated its life to supporting the causes, charities and communities of the military that are so important to me. Together, you gave me a living education. And this role has taught me more about for what is right and just more than I thought. We are leaping in faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take it to the next step. “

