The royal family made headlines for most of this month, and it looks like the queen has finally accepted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to retire as senior members of the royal family. The controversial decision was announced on social media, after which the Queen issued a statement accepting the decision and wishing them all the best in the transition to independent living away from the royal family. Now that the family has finally come to an agreement, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie

And now, for the first time since the announcement, Prince Harry has broken his silence and delivered an emotional and passionate speech at a private dinner for his charity Sentebale in London. From the speech, it has been deduced that Prince Harry feels “great sadness” at the decision he made that would have an impact on the whole family. Speaking also on behalf of his wife, Harry said, “We are both doing everything we can to fly the flag and fulfill our roles with pride. Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we had hope and we were here to serve. For these reasons, it gives me great sadness that this has happened.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

He added: “The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly. There have been so many months of discussion after so many years and I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. “This statement ended rumors that Meghan Markle was alone responsible for what internet users call the “Megxit”.

“We are taking a leap of faith. Thank you for giving me the courage to take the next step,” shared Harry as he concluded his deeply honest speech. You can watch the video here:

