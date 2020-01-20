Prince Harry and Meghan speak for the first time after losing their HRH titles

After announcing their retirement from royal office, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan also lost their titles.

Prince Harry finally addressed the issue of the abandonment of their duties and the loss of their RHS credentials.

In an emotional speech by Prince Harry at a recent event, he revealed what was going on in his life.

He also spoke about the way for his charity based in Africa for young people living with HIV in London.

watch the video below;

