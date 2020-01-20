Prince Harry and Meghan speak for the first time after losing their HRH titles

After announcing their retirement from royal office, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan also lost their titles.
Prince Harry finally addressed the issue of the abandonment of their duties and the loss of their RHS credentials.
READ ALSO: Is Fella Makafui really ready for something new? Discover a new photo
In an emotional speech by Prince Harry at a recent event, he revealed what was going on in his life.
He also spoke about the way for his charity based in Africa for young people living with HIV in London.
READ ALSO: This is why Sister Afia has not done any body enhancement
watch the video below;
Similar items
Cardi B shares a video of her first date with her husband Offset
January 20, 2020
(Video) Emelia Brobbey records new single with Prince Bright
January 20, 2020
Pastor beaten to the pulp after the condom fell from his Bible (Photo)
January 20, 2020
Bernard Nyarko breaks the silence after his recovery from an illness
January 20, 2020
Teni warns and advises young girls with video
January 20, 2020
89 Yahoo boys arrested by EFCC in a nightclub
January 20, 2020
My ass is natural – Sister Afia
January 20, 2020
This is why Sister Afia did not do any body enhancement.
January 20, 2020
Two students caught having $ ex in the corner of a university campus (VIDEO)
January 20, 2020
Fans Gift Hearts of Oak Player, Emmanuel Nettey Hundreds of Ghana Cedis after winning Man of the Match
January 20, 2020
Rwanda to launch multi-million person learning and meeting center
January 20, 2020
Is Fella Makafui really ready for something new? Discover a new photo
January 20, 2020
Dr. Louisa snubbed by her ex-son-in-law Kelvyn Boy for her birthday
January 20, 2020
Read Tiwa Savage’s plea as she tells why she is lonely
January 20, 2020
PHOTOS: Nearly fatal accident on the Accra-, Tema highway, injuring passengers
January 20, 2020