Buckingham Palace has strongly denied that Prince Harry was at risk of losing his duchy during talks about his future in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awarded the historical titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they married in 2018.

However, the palace has now been forced to deny reports that the Queen considered to strip the couple of titles after their decision to withdraw from the front line of real life, with Prince Harry flying to Canada on Monday. at night, where the couple plans to raise their son Archie away from the public eye.

A source told the Evening Standard that removing Sussex’s name “was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.”

But connoisseurs of the palace have since said that the claim was “categorically false.”

The source added that discussions to resolve the crisis between officials and members of the royal family had been described as “extremely friendly and constructive” when they finished.

The couple were reportedly expected to continue in the future under one of Harry’s most youthful titles, potentially as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, but there the Queen and Prince Charles feared that such a move could be considered insignificant.

The couple has already prepared to use the name in the future, presenting the registered trademark “Sussex Royal” in June 2019 to protect its use in various areas, from clothing to charitable causes.

On Monday, Prince Harry was photographed at the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit in London, where he held several private meetings, including with Boris Johnson.

The prime minister and the duke held an informal talk to “catch up” at the event, meeting for 20 minutes one by one without any attendees present.

He marked one of his few remaining official commitments before the Sussex took a “leap of faith” and left the monarchy for a new life in Canada, with the freedom to assume commercial enterprises.

