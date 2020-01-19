Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give up royal titles in an agreement announced by the queen

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, cease to use their royal titles, renounce state funding and reimburse millions of taxpayers’ dollars used to renovate their official residence, as part of an agreement announced on Saturday by Buckingham Palace.

The couple caused a royal crisis when they announced earlier this month that they would step down from royal office and spend most of their time in North America.

The agreement allows them to earn money in the private sector, even if their work must “defend Her Majesty’s values”.

Queen Elizabeth II ordered the royal family to reach an agreement with the couple, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which would allow them to spend part of the year in Canada and support themselves financially.

The queen said in her own statement on Saturday that she acknowledges the difficulties the couple have “encountered after careful examination in the past two years”, adding that she supports their desire for a more independent life .

The palace said the couple had agreed to reimburse some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers’ money that had been spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, their official residence near Windsor Castle. Frogmore Cottage will remain the family home of Harry and Meghan in the UK, as the couple begin to share their time between the two countries.

The Queen said that she was “pleased that together we have found a positive and constructive path for my grandson and his family.”

“It is the hope of all my family that today’s agreement will allow them to start building a new happy and peaceful life,” the statement said.

Buckingham Palace has said the new arrangement will take effect in the spring of 2020. It will not comment on the security details that will be put in place for the royal couple while they live abroad.