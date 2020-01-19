Prince Harry and Megan in bulk HRH Tittle

Prince Harry and Megan have lost the titles of HRH (His Royal Highness) and will no longer receive public funds for royal functions, said the Buckingham Palace.

The couple will no longer represent the queen either, and £ 2.4 million from taxpayers is expected to be paid by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage which will remain their home in the UK, added the palace.

READ ALSO: Timaya’s son shows his dancing skills in a beautiful video

The statement was released after members of the royal family held talks on Monday regarding the future role of the couple who decided to “step back” a month ago.

The Queen said: “Many months of more recent conversations and discussions”, she was “happy that together we have found a constructive and encouraging path for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the statement said. “I recognize the challenges they have faced following a thorough review in the past two years and I support their wish for a more independent life. “I want to thank them for all of their dedicated work across the country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become one of the family members so quickly. “It is the hope of all my family that today’s agreement will allow them to start building a new happy and peaceful life.” (BBC)