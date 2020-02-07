Prince Harry admits that he is receiving therapy to overcome his mother’s death

The Duke of Sussex commented on his mental health during a speech at a Miami Morgan-sponsored event.

IANS

updated:February 8, 2020, 3:33 PM IST

The Duke of Sussex commented on his mental health during a speech at a Miami Morgan-sponsored event.

Reportedly, British prince Harry received therapy to overcome the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a tragic accident in 1997, a media report reported on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex commented on his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami, the Metro newspaper said in the report quoting the New York Post.

It was his first public appearance since he and his wife Meghan decided to resign as royals and move to Canada.

“Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy in recent years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother,” the Metro newspaper quoted a source in the report.

“He told about the consequences of his childhood and that he spoke with a mental health professional.”

This is not the first time that Prince Harry spoke about the death of his mother.

In 2017, he started looking for counseling after two years of “total chaos” caused by two decades of “unthinking” of the death of Diana. L.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.